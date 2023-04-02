Positively Georgia
Former Gwinnett Co. art teacher arrested, accused of sexual assault

Mugshot of R’Kheim Young
Mugshot of R’Kheim Young(Lawrenceville Police Department)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A former Gwinnett County art teacher was arrested and accused of sexually assaulting a student, according to Lawrenceville police officials.

Officers responded to the Gerard Preparatory Academy on Jackson Street on Feb. 27 for an investigation.

Lawrenceville police officials confirmed that the mother of a 14-year-old student reported that her daughter told her an art teacher at the school allegedly made inappropriate sexual comments to her that “made her feel uncomfortable.”

The art teacher was later identified by police as R’Kheim Young.

The victim “then started opening up more and told her that the teacher had actually touched her private parts (over her clothing) on several occasions and also made her touch him,” officials said.

Police officials were told that Young asked the student questions or made comments “that would be consistent with grooming behavior.”

“Our detectives got involved immediately and a forensic interview was conducted with the child where she was able to confirm these facts,” Lawrenceville police officials added. “Warrants for the offender were obtained and he admitted to the allegations during a post-arrest interview.”

The incident remains under investigation.

