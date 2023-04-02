Best moments from Marjorie Taylor Greene’s profile on CBS’ ‘60 Minutes’

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia congressional representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was profiled Sunday night on CBS’ “60 Minutes” on Sunday evening.

Greene, a Republican who was recently re-elected to a second term in northwest Georgia’s 14th congressional district, was the state’s first - and thus far, the only - congressional representative to endorse Donald Trump’s latest White House bid.

Trump himself is expected to surrender himself Tuesday in New York after being indicted last week on unspecified charges by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Sunday night’s interview was conducted last week by “60 Minutes” correspondent Lesley Stahl before Trump’s indictment was announced. Stahl said Greene has moved from the Republican Party’s fringe to the front row, “without either changing her style or her views.”

Here are some of Greene’s comments from the interview:

“I don’t let name calling bother me.”

“I didn’t intentionally style myself after Donald Trump but I can see where people draw those similarities.”

“Our government doesn’t deserve to be respected that much.”

“Democrats support - even Joe Biden, the president - supports children being sexualized and having transgender surgeries. Sexualizing children is what pedophiles do to children.”

“I don’t think we have a revenue problem in Washington; we have a spending problem.”

What made me run for Congress is when I saw the Republicans in Congress - the House and the Senate - completely fail to deliver the agenda that we had all voted for, the reason we voted, for Donald Trump.”

Greene also gave her opinions on U.S. support of Ukraine on 60MinutesOvertime.com

“60 Minutes” is CBS’ flagship television news magazine, first airing in 1968. Greene was interviewed by Lesley Stahl.

Tomorrow on 60 Minutes: Lesley Stahl interviews Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. https://t.co/mEN4CWeXMW pic.twitter.com/bxqZZ5yXI2 — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) April 1, 2023

