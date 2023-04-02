Positively Georgia
Howell Wayans, patriarch of Wayans family dies, his son Marlon confirmed

Marlon Wayans with his father
Marlon Wayans with his father(Atlanta News First)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The patriarch of the Wayans family has passed away, according to a social media post by acting legend and his son Marlon, and close friend and acting legend Omar Epps.

Acting legend and his son, Marlon Wayans, posted a tribute to a friend who passed away and confirmed that one of his friends passed away recently and she was joining his father in heaven.

“Love you Kitchie…miss you already…Ps look for my Dad y’all will be arriving around the same time,” he said in a recent Instagram post.

Howell was the father of Dwayne, Damon, Keenan, Kim, Shawn and Marlon, Devonne, Nadia, Deidre, and Elvira.

Marlon Wayans social media post about friend and father's deaths
Marlon Wayans social media post about friend and father's deaths(Marlon Wayans)

Epps also confirmed that Howell has passed away in a tribute on social media.

The post by Epps reads, “words can’t even describe how I’m feeling right now. This man was a GIANT amongst giants. Pop Wayans was a true father to me thru out my life. Always teaching me, giving me jewels that I walk with to this day. I love you Pop! Thank you for taking me under your wing as if I was one of your own. We’re all devastated, but yet somehow, you prepared us for this moment. I LOVE YOU!!”

