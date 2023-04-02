Positively Georgia
Investigation underway after Atlanta newborn baby dies

By Miles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a newborn baby died on Sunday morning in Atlanta.

Emergency crews responded to the 3500 block of Piedmont Road after reports of an injury.

Officers were informed a newborn baby was not breathing upon arrival.

Officials said the newborn was rushed to Scottish Rite Hospital and despite lifesaving efforts, was pronounced dead.

According to officials, “preliminary investigation revealed the newborn was co-sleeping with other children who lived at the residence.”

Officials add the official cause and manner of death will be determined at autopsy.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

