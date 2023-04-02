Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Legendary caddie involved in wreck on his way to Masters

By Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In the days leading up to the 2023 Masters Tournament, a legendary caddie at Augusta National Golf Club was in a car accident.

According to media reports, Carl Jackson was driving here from Arkansas, where he lives, when his vehicle hit a car that was stopped on Interstate 20.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

Jackson, 76, was reported in good condition.

The Augusta native has caddied for more than 50 Masters Tournaments, including for Ben Crenshaw both times Crenshaw won.

When he was honored during the 2015 Mayor’s Masters Reception in Augusta, we reported that Jackson had only missed one since 1961 to recover from cancer.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If it's too cold for you, it's too cold for your dog or cat to be outside for any extended...
Newton Co. family on edge after dog dies, man injured in attack
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., takes her seat on the House Oversight and Accountability...
Best moments from Marjorie Taylor Greene’s profile on CBS’ ‘60 Minutes’
A tree crushed a Gordon County home after severe weather moved through parts of Georgia.
Severe storms cause damage in North Georgia; tornado confirmed in Cherokee Co.
It's a common site on our roadways, vehicles without lights. We found out why
‘Phantom vehicles’ leaving drivers in the dark
No arrests have been made at this time.
2 women critically injured in hit-and-run crash, driver arrested in Gwinnett Co.