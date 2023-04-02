Metro Atlanta community leaders working to stop youth violence

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Metro Atlanta community leaders are coming together to speak out against youth violence.

Orrin Hudson, from Be Someone, held an event on Saturday called Move with Love.

It was an event that also used the game of chess to remind young people there are other options.

“Brains before bullets,” he said.

Hudson’s organization isn’t the only group working.

Atlanta Public Schools recently provided dozens of resources for parents and students in an effort stop gun violence.

In Douglasville, the police chief held a youth peace rally, looking for solutions to spark change.

