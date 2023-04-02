Positively Georgia
Person injured in southwest Atlanta shooting

police sirens generic photo(Atlanta News First)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Atlanta are investigating a shooting that left one male injured on Saturday evening.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Thirkeld Avenue SW around 8:50 p.m. after reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located a male with a gunshot wound. The male was rushed to an area hospital. The current extent of his injuries is unknown at this time. The identity of the shooting victim was not released by officials.

Detectives with the Aggravated Assault Unit were notified, officials added. The shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

