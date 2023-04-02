Police investigate early morning shooting in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An early Sunday morning shooting investigation is underway in southwest Atlanta.

Police responded to the 700 block of Cascade Avenue SW around 12:35 a.m. after reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers received a 9-1-1 call from a male that was shot at the location.

Officials said officers were unable to find the shooting victim on the scene and later learned that the victim was rushed to the hospital by private transport. The current extent of the shooting victim’s injuries is unknown at this time.

Police are investigating another southwest Atlanta shooting that happened on Saturday evening at the 200 block of Thirkeld Avenue.

The Sunday morning shooting remains under investigation.

