Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Vice President Kamala Harris set to visit Georgia

Vice President Kamala Harris during a panel discussion Monday, March 6, 2023, in Denver.
Vice President Kamala Harris(CBS Denver)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to visit Georgia on Thursday, White House officials confirmed to Atlanta News First.

Harris is scheduled to travel to Dalton on April 6 to discuss how the “Biden-Harris Administration’s Investing in America agenda is building a clean energy economy that works for all and creating good-paying jobs,” according to White House officials.

Harris last visited Georgia in February where she participated in a moderated discussion at Georgia Tech focusing on the administration’s efforts to combat climate change and address clean energy.

Addressing climate policy issues, Harris said access to clean water should be “a right, not just a privilege of those who can afford it.”

RELATED:

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Regis Harris looks at his college acceptance letters.
Douglas Co. teen accepted to 40+ colleges, offered $1.6 million in scholarships
A tree crushed a Gordon County home after severe weather moved through parts of Georgia.
Severe storms cause damage in North Georgia; tornado confirmed in Cherokee Co.
Police footage has been released, showing the aftermath of a crash that happened only hours...
Police videos show desperate moments following crash that killed UGA player, staffer
Former President Donald Trump
Trump has “has a lot more to be worried about” in Georgia: former DAs
It's a common site on our roadways, vehicles without lights. We found out why
‘Phantom vehicles’ leaving drivers in the dark

Latest News

Fire investigation in northeast Atlanta
Early morning fire under investigation in northeast Atlanta
Cell phone video of massive fire in Atlanta
File graphic of an ambulance.
1 driver injured, 1 fled after two-car crash on I-20 in Atlanta
police sirens generic photo
Person injured in southwest Atlanta shooting