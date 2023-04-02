Vice President Kamala Harris set to visit Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to visit Georgia on Thursday, White House officials confirmed to Atlanta News First.

Harris is scheduled to travel to Dalton on April 6 to discuss how the “Biden-Harris Administration’s Investing in America agenda is building a clean energy economy that works for all and creating good-paying jobs,” according to White House officials.

Harris last visited Georgia in February where she participated in a moderated discussion at Georgia Tech focusing on the administration’s efforts to combat climate change and address clean energy.

Addressing climate policy issues, Harris said access to clean water should be “a right, not just a privilege of those who can afford it.”

