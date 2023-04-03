1 killed, 1 injured in northwest Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police officials are investigating after one person was killed and one person was injured in northwest Atlanta on Monday.

Officers responded to the 2400 block of Abner Terrace after reports of a shooting.

Officials said one person was pronounced dead and the second victim was injured. The identity of the shooting victims has not been released by officials.

This is an active investigation. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates.

RELATED:

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.