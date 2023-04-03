Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

14 people injured in early morning crash on I-95 in McIntosh Co.

Police lights
Police lights(Source: Gray News)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Multiple people were injured on Monday morning in a three vehicle crash on I-95 in McIntosh County.

Georgia State Patrol Trooper Marcus White, 14 people were taken to a Savannah hospital. GSP says a man driving a Subaru Crosstrek was traveling southbound in the northbound lane, near milemarker 64, when it hit a Ford Transit van carrying 12 passengers, eight of which were children.

A tractor trailer traveling northbound was also involved in the crash and flipped over onto the southbound lane.

GSP says one person had to be transported to the hospital by helicopter and the other 13 were taken by ambulance. The crash happened around 3 a.m.

Emergency units from Liberty County and other surrounding areas responded to the scene to assist.

The driver of the Subaru, who has been hospitalized, is facing multiple charges according to GSP.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If it's too cold for you, it's too cold for your dog or cat to be outside for any extended...
Newton Co. family on edge after dog dies, man injured in attack
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., takes her seat on the House Oversight and Accountability...
‘Wow’ | Best moments from Marjorie Taylor Greene’s profile on CBS’ ‘60 Minutes’
A tree crushed a Gordon County home after severe weather moved through parts of Georgia.
Severe storms cause damage in North Georgia; tornado confirmed in Cherokee Co.
It's a common site on our roadways, vehicles without lights. We found out why
Phantom Vehicles: Putting your family in danger
No arrests have been made at this time.
2 women critically injured in hit-and-run crash, driver arrested in Gwinnett Co.