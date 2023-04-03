3 people shot downtown near Georgia State, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Police say three people were shot at three different locations near Georgia State University late Sunday night.

Officers say they found a person shot on Piedmont Avenue, John Wesley Dobbs Avenue, and the Edgewood Corridor. They say at least one of the people shot was caught in the crossfire between two groups.

All three people have non-life-threatening injuries.

Atlanta News First spoke with one student who was on Piedmont Avenue at the time. She says people were throwing water balloons before the shooting occurred.

“We didn’t think that they were going to start getting to shooting because they were clutching their guns and then all these people’s window’s glass, so, I guess someone got hit but we didn’t know that because we just started running,” said India Carr, Georgia State student.

If you have any information regarding these incidents, please contact the Atlanta Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

