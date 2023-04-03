Two alleged thieves electrocuted, killed overnight at power substation

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gainesville Police Department reports two alleged thieves died after being electrocuted at a power substation.

According to police, an initial investigation determined two men were trespassing at the 2100 block of Atlanta Highway at around 3:00 a.m. Monday. The men broke into a fenced area and attempted to steal from a power substation when they were electrocuted and killed.

When the emergency and fire crew arrived at the scene they found the two men died from apparent electrocution. The Gainesville Fire and Georgia Power worked to make sure the area was safe for responders and to recover the bodies of the two men who died.

The identities of the men have not been confirmed and investigators are working to identify the two men.

Gainesville Police Department is still investigating this incident and asking for any information on this case.

