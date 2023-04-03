Positively Georgia
Atlanta Eats: Best Tapas

Tapas are best enjoyed while socializing with friends and maybe sipping a glass of Sangria.
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Across Georgia, there are countless restaurants that focus on Tapas.

If you’re looking to socialize with friends or get out of the house, Atlanta Eats’ Joey Weiss joined Atlanta News First anchor Lana Harris to talk about the best Tapas restaurants in Atlanta.

You can catch Atlanta Eats on Peachtree TV at 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 p.m. Saturday, and 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

