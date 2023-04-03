Atlanta Eats: Best Tapas

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Across Georgia, there are countless restaurants that focus on Tapas.

If you’re looking to socialize with friends or get out of the house, Atlanta Eats’ Joey Weiss joined Atlanta News First anchor Lana Harris to talk about the best Tapas restaurants in Atlanta.

You can catch Atlanta Eats on Peachtree TV at 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 p.m. Saturday, and 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.