Atlanta mansion once owned by Kenny Rogers relisted for nearly $4M

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta mansion once owned by country legend Kenny Rogers is on the market for $3,950,000.

The home which sits on five acres of land is located at 4499 Garmon Road in Buckhead and features six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, five half bathrooms, and seven fireplaces. The home also includes a full basement with a large bar for entertaining, multiple living spaces, a theatre room, ballroom, recreational/bonus rooms, and a guest suite with a private, full bathroom.

John Sherwood with Worthmoore Realty listed the home for sale.

The listing states; “Tremendous opportunity to return one of Buckhead’s finest estates to its full glory!”

Rogers was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2013. He passed away of natural causes in 2020 at the age of 81.

Check out pictures of the home below.

