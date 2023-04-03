Positively Georgia
Atlanta police looking for people of interest in attempted robbery

People of interest in an attempted robbery
People of interest in an attempted robbery(Atlanta Police Department)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying people of interest in an attempted robbery Apr. 2.

A man claimed he walking back to his home at 2900 Peachtree Road just after 4 p.m. when two women approached him and attempted to rob him.

Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). There is a $2,000 reward for information.

No arrests have been made at this time.
