ATLVault: Atlanta Police Department integrates, 75 years ago

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta’s first Black police officers began patrolling the streets and neighborhoods around Auburn Avenue on April 3, 1948, 75 years ago.

After prominent Black Atlanta civil rights leaders such as John Wesley Dobbs and Martin Luther King, Sr., had registered and delivered several thousand votes to Atlanta Mayor William Hartsfield in his re-election bid, Hartsfield fulfilled a campaign promise: integration of the then-all White Atlanta police department.

The class of eight Black police officers were not allowed to dress in Atlanta’s police headquarters, but at the then-Butler Street YMCA a block away from Auburn Avenue.

They were Johnny Jones, Williard Strickland, John Saunders, W.T. Elkins, Robert McKibbens, H.H. Hooks, Claude Dixon and Ernest H. Lyons.

The author of seven books, three of Thomas Mullen’s historical novels are written in the timeframe of 1940s and 1950s Atlanta. “Darktown,” “Midnight Atlanta” and “Lightning Men” are historical fictional accounts surrounding those eight pioneers of modern-day Atlanta.

