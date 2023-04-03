ATLVault: Atlanta Police Department integrates, 75 years ago
Eight Black police officers began patrolling April 3, 1948.
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta’s first Black police officers began patrolling the streets and neighborhoods around Auburn Avenue on April 3, 1948, 75 years ago.
After prominent Black Atlanta civil rights leaders such as John Wesley Dobbs and Martin Luther King, Sr., had registered and delivered several thousand votes to Atlanta Mayor William Hartsfield in his re-election bid, Hartsfield fulfilled a campaign promise: integration of the then-all White Atlanta police department.
The class of eight Black police officers were not allowed to dress in Atlanta’s police headquarters, but at the then-Butler Street YMCA a block away from Auburn Avenue.
They were Johnny Jones, Williard Strickland, John Saunders, W.T. Elkins, Robert McKibbens, H.H. Hooks, Claude Dixon and Ernest H. Lyons.
The author of seven books, three of Thomas Mullen’s historical novels are written in the timeframe of 1940s and 1950s Atlanta. “Darktown,” “Midnight Atlanta” and “Lightning Men” are historical fictional accounts surrounding those eight pioneers of modern-day Atlanta.
- ATLVault: Oakland Cemetery is where Atlanta’s history is woven together
- ATLVault: Five Black Atlanta pastors and the U.S. Supreme Court
- ATLVault: Sweet Auburn gave birth to the American civil rights movement
- ATLVault: The legacy of Ebenezer Baptist Church
- ATLVault: The Atlanta Ripper terrorizes the city, 100+ years ago
- ATLVault: Bars, brothels and brawls dominated Atlanta’s first election 175 years ago
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.