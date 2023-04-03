Ava Max to play Buckhead Theatre June 11

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Pop singer-songwriter Ava Max will play the Buckhead Theatre June 11.

This will be Max’s first headlining tour. She recently released her second studio album, Diamonds & Dancefloors, which hit No. 34 on the Billboard Top 200 and No. 2on the Dance/Electronic Chart. Max had previously toured with Maroon 5 and made appearances on the 2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball tour.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public Apr. 7 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be found here.

