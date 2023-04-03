Positively Georgia
Ava Max to play Buckhead Theatre June 11

Ava Max and Dancers
Ava Max and Dancers(PRNewswire)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Pop singer-songwriter Ava Max will play the Buckhead Theatre June 11.

This will be Max’s first headlining tour. She recently released her second studio album, Diamonds & Dancefloors, which hit No. 34 on the Billboard Top 200 and No. 2on the Dance/Electronic Chart. Max had previously toured with Maroon 5 and made appearances on the 2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball tour.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public Apr. 7 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be found here.

