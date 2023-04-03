Positively Georgia
Bibb County police looking for person of interest in armed robbery

A person of interest in a Bibb County armed robbery.
A person of interest in a Bibb County armed robbery.(Bibb County Sheriff's Office)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Bibb County police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in an armed robbery on March 28.

The man reportedly robbed the Dollar General at 4996 Bloomfield Road just before 1:30 p.m. March 28. He allegedly pointed a gun at the cashier, who then gave the man money. The man then left the store. No one was injured in the robbery.

The Black man was wearing a royal blue hoodie, surgical mask, wedding ring and jeans and sneakers.

Anyone with information should contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

