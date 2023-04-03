Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

‘Big Bang Theory’ actress Kaley Cuoco has 1st child, a daughter, with Tom Pelphrey

FILE - Kaley Cuoco arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel,...
FILE - Kaley Cuoco arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Cuoco, star of “The Flight Attendant” and “The Big Bang Theory,” posted to Instagram on Saturday, April 1, 2023, that she and fellow actor Tom Pelphrey now have a daughter named Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey.(Jordan Strauss | Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kaley Cuoco is flying high after giving birth to her first child.

The star of " The Flight Attendant " and " The Big Bang Theory " said on Instagram Saturday that she and fellow actor Tom Pelphrey now have a daughter named Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey.

“The new light of our lives!” Cuoco posted, along with a series of pictures of the baby, who was born Thursday. “We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle.”

Cuoco has been married twice before, most recently to equestrian Karl Cook. The two split in 2021. Last year she began dating Pelphrey, and in October they announced they were expecting a child together.

Cuoco, 37, appeared for 12 seasons on the CBS sitcom “The Big Bang Theory.” She has played the title role in " The Flight Attendant " on HBO Max for two seasons and was nominated for an Emmy for each.

It’s also the first child for Pelphrey, 40, who has acted primarily in soaps, including “Guiding Light” and “As The World Turns.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If it's too cold for you, it's too cold for your dog or cat to be outside for any extended...
Newton Co. family on edge after dog dies, man injured in attack
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., takes her seat on the House Oversight and Accountability...
‘Wow’ | Best moments from Marjorie Taylor Greene’s profile on CBS’ ‘60 Minutes’
A tree crushed a Gordon County home after severe weather moved through parts of Georgia.
Severe storms cause damage in North Georgia; tornado confirmed in Cherokee Co.
It's a common site on our roadways, vehicles without lights. We found out why
Phantom Vehicles: Putting your family in danger
No arrests have been made at this time.
2 women critically injured in hit-and-run crash, driver arrested in Gwinnett Co.

Latest News

(Left to right) Johnny Jones, Williard Strickland, John Saunders, W.T. Elkins, Robert...
ATLVault: Atlanta Police Department integrates, 75 years ago
FIlE - Surrounded by Army cadets, President Donald Trump watches the first half of the 121st...
Trump faces setbacks in other probes as NY case proceeds
Russian police officers are seen at the site of an explosion at a cafe in St. Petersburg,...
Russia blames Ukraine for bomb that killed military blogger
In January, McDonald's said its “Accelerating the Arches” program would focus on “deliveries,...
WSJ: McDonald’s closes U.S. offices ahead of layoffs
Street racing activity leads to arrest of convicted felon in northeast Atlanta