Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta to recognize ‘404 Day’

April 4th marks Atlanta’s own holiday acknowledging the ATL’s popular 404 area code.
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - April 4 is a day dedicated to celebrating all things unique to the city of Atlanta.

In partnership with Mayor Andre Dickens’ “404 Mentorship Challenge”, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta CEO Kwame Johnson and BBBSMA Alum Stephon Avery sat down with Atlanta News First/ Peachtree TV to explain how to get involved with the program to help bring the event to life.

This move comes directly after the mayor’s call to action during his State of the City Speech, continuing his message designating 2023 as the “Year of the Youth.”

According to a Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta Facebook post, Mayor Dickens is currently recruiting mentors (men and women) who are willing to spend some time engaging with children and young adults.

The goal is to provide a mentor to every student who needs one.

How can you help?

1. Sign up.

2. Repost & Spread the Word.

3. Show up.

To learn more about Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta click here.

This comes directly after the mayor’s call to action during his State of the City Speech this week, continuing his message designating 2023 the “Year of the Youth.” BBBSMA is one of the premiere mentorship programs for our city’s youth and prides itself as an organization on protecting our children and guiding them towards greatness.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

