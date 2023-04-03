Black Legacy Project inspires music, and conversation in the community

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fulfilling the vision of Dr. King, building a community based on love, and furthering freedom across our country; a non-profit is in Atlanta to do all of this through music.

The project inspires people in the community to get out of their comfort zones and have a conversation about America.

“To be able to travel to communities and hold space for people across racial divides and talk about these issues of racism and how it affects their lived experiences; to create spaces where we can build bridges between each other,” said Trey Carlisle with Black Legacy Project.

The tool used to have this conversation is music. The project was born after the murder of George Floyd.

“Music in Common which is the non-profit that produces the Black Legacy Project has been doing work in the field of conflict resolution using music for a long time,” said Todd Mack with Black Legacy Project, “We were really trying to take a different angle to talk about race and race relations in the US.”

The project has been to six communities so far.

“We are launching in Atlanta because it is the 55th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King’s final speech that he made before he was assassinated,” said Carlisle “We want to carry on the legacy of creating the ‘Beloved Community,’ the vision that Dr. King had for the world.”

Musicians of all backgrounds come together and work on songs.

“To re-imagine songs from the great American songbook that sort of speak various themes and issues around race,” said Mack, “Write an original song sort of creating a vision for how we can move forward with tangible sort of steps.”

“It feels like the most meaningful Black History Project,” said Carlisle.

