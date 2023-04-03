Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Black Legacy Project inspires music, and conversation in the community

The project inspires people in the community to get out of their comfort zones and have a conversation about America
Trey Carlisle with Black Legacy Project
Trey Carlisle with Black Legacy Project(WGCL)
By Sawyer Buccy
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fulfilling the vision of Dr. King, building a community based on love, and furthering freedom across our country; a non-profit is in Atlanta to do all of this through music.

The project inspires people in the community to get out of their comfort zones and have a conversation about America.

“To be able to travel to communities and hold space for people across racial divides and talk about these issues of racism and how it affects their lived experiences; to create spaces where we can build bridges between each other,” said Trey Carlisle with Black Legacy Project.

The tool used to have this conversation is music. The project was born after the murder of George Floyd.

“Music in Common which is the non-profit that produces the Black Legacy Project has been doing work in the field of conflict resolution using music for a long time,” said Todd Mack with Black Legacy Project, “We were really trying to take a different angle to talk about race and race relations in the US.”

The project has been to six communities so far.

“We are launching in Atlanta because it is the 55th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King’s final speech that he made before he was assassinated,” said Carlisle “We want to carry on the legacy of creating the ‘Beloved Community,’ the vision that Dr. King had for the world.”

Musicians of all backgrounds come together and work on songs.

“To re-imagine songs from the great American songbook that sort of speak various themes and issues around race,” said Mack, “Write an original song sort of creating a vision for how we can move forward with tangible sort of steps.”

“It feels like the most meaningful Black History Project,” said Carlisle.

GET INVOLVED WITH BLACK LEGACY PROJECT HERE:

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If it's too cold for you, it's too cold for your dog or cat to be outside for any extended...
Newton Co. family on edge after dog dies, man injured in attack
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., takes her seat on the House Oversight and Accountability...
‘Wow’ | Top headlines from Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘60 Minutes’ profile
A tree crushed a Gordon County home after severe weather moved through parts of Georgia.
Severe storms cause damage in North Georgia; tornado confirmed in Cherokee Co.
No arrests have been made at this time.
2 women critically injured in hit-and-run crash, driver arrested in Gwinnett Co.
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway

Latest News

The vehicle allegedly used in break-ins in Stockbridge.
Stockbridge police seeking persons of interest in vehicle break-ins
Barbie Brown, a volunteer and board member at SafePath Children’s Advocacy Center.
Cobb Co. children’s advocacy center aims to help abuse victims
Mugshot photo of Kenderrion Muse
Man wanted for Clayton County gas station murder turned himself in
Car filled with bullet holes towed away after northwest Atlanta shooting
1 killed, 1 injured in northwest Atlanta shooting
Cobb Co. children’s advocacy center aims to help abuse victims