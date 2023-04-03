Braves to retire Andruw Jones’ No. 25 in ceremony Sept. 9

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Legendary outfielder Andruw Jones will become the 11th Brave to have his number retired in a ceremony Sept. 9.

Jones wore No. 25 in his 12 seasons with the Braves. He won 10 straight Gold Glove awards, was a five-time All-Star and hit 368 home runs in a Braves uniform. He is widely regarded as one of the best defensive centerfielders of the modern era. He is also the youngest player to hit a home run in the World Series; Jones hit two home runs in Game 1 of the 1996 World Series at the age of 19.

Jones will join Dale Murphy, Bobby Cox, Chipper Jones, Warren Spahn, John Smoltz, Greg Maddux, Phil Niekro, Eddie Mathews, Hank Aaron and Tom Glavine as Braves with retired numbers. He will also become the first Major Leaguer from Curaçao to have his number retired.

The ceremony will take place Sept. 9 before a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Every other Brave with his number retired is a member of the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Jones received 58% of the vote in 2023, short of the 75% required for induction. He has four years remaining on the writers’ ballot.

Every Major League club has retired Jackie Robinson’s No. 42.

