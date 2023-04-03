Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Braves to retire Andruw Jones’ No. 25 in ceremony Sept. 9

Atlanta Braves' Andruw Jones follows through with a home run swing during a baseball game...
Atlanta Braves' Andruw Jones follows through with a home run swing during a baseball game against the Washington Nationals Wednesday, April 11, 2007 in Atlanta.(AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Legendary outfielder Andruw Jones will become the 11th Brave to have his number retired in a ceremony Sept. 9.

Jones wore No. 25 in his 12 seasons with the Braves. He won 10 straight Gold Glove awards, was a five-time All-Star and hit 368 home runs in a Braves uniform. He is widely regarded as one of the best defensive centerfielders of the modern era. He is also the youngest player to hit a home run in the World Series; Jones hit two home runs in Game 1 of the 1996 World Series at the age of 19.

Jones will join Dale Murphy, Bobby Cox, Chipper Jones, Warren Spahn, John Smoltz, Greg Maddux, Phil Niekro, Eddie Mathews, Hank Aaron and Tom Glavine as Braves with retired numbers. He will also become the first Major Leaguer from Curaçao to have his number retired.

The ceremony will take place Sept. 9 before a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Every other Brave with his number retired is a member of the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Jones received 58% of the vote in 2023, short of the 75% required for induction. He has four years remaining on the writers’ ballot.

Every Major League club has retired Jackie Robinson’s No. 42.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If it's too cold for you, it's too cold for your dog or cat to be outside for any extended...
Newton Co. family on edge after dog dies, man injured in attack
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., takes her seat on the House Oversight and Accountability...
‘Wow’ | Top headlines from Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘60 Minutes’ profile
A tree crushed a Gordon County home after severe weather moved through parts of Georgia.
Severe storms cause damage in North Georgia; tornado confirmed in Cherokee Co.
No arrests have been made at this time.
2 women critically injured in hit-and-run crash, driver arrested in Gwinnett Co.
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway

Latest News

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried, left, walks off the field during the fourth inning...
Braves lose Max Fried on opening day, beat Nationals 7-2
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried, left, walks off the field during the fourth inning...
Braves lose Max Fried on opening day, beat Nationals 7-2
The Atlanta Braves on Monday unveiled its Nike City Connect uniform, which the team will debut...
Braves’ new Saturday jersey pays tribute to Hank Aaron, Atlanta
NORTH PORT, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 21: Spencer Strider of the Atlanta Braves poses for a photo...
Atlanta Braves unveil new Hank Aaron tribute uniforms