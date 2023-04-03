Cherokee County horse ranch creates safe haven for children with autism

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A metro Atlanta horse ranch known for providing a safe haven to children with Autism received a big surprise Friday.

“There’s something about the horses that helps the children calm their own emotions,” said Darrith Russell, the owner of Bearfoot Ranch.

In 1997, Russell and two of her friends started the non-profit equestrian center.

Not only is the center a rescue facility for abused and neglected horses but also a safe spot for children with Autism.

“Often they have behavioral issues- it’s not just autism… sometimes it ADHD.. and we watch them progress over weeks,” Russell told Atlanta News First.

“We had one child who would come in with headphones because he couldn’t handle the noise… fast forward ten weeks later- he’s riding by himself,” Russell added.

After hearing their story, the Atlanta Surprise Squad decided to step in to lend a helping hand.

“Kindness, love, and generosity can go a long way,” said Russell.

