Cobb Co. children’s advocacy center aims to help abuse victims

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - When you look at your childhood photo, who do you see?

Do you see innocence?

Do you see someone who needed protection or someone who was protected?

“All staff members have their baby picture hanging outside of their office,” said Gail Garland at SafePath Children’s Advocacy Center, “It is a way for us to keep ourselves grounded and reminded of why we are doing this work.”

“The work,” at SafePath Children’s Advocacy Center is 25 years strong. ”We work hand in hand with law enforcement to try and keep a community free of child abuse,” said Barbie Brown, a volunteer and board member at SafePath Children’s Advocacy Center.

“We get involved when law enforcement and DFAX have an open investigation of some type of allegation of abuse or witness to the use,” said Garland.

Once a child walks through SafePath’s doors, “they don’t have to go in front of a courtroom or go in front of the people who actually caused that trauma; have to retell it and open up the wounds over and over and over again. When they come through the doors of this center, they tell that story one time,” said Brown.

After that initial interview, advocates step in to help the child start working through trauma.

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month. The color is blue. One of the symbols is a pinwheel a reminder that every kid deserves a happy childhood.

Pinwheels have started to spin outside of the SafePath building in Cobb County.

”I see hope. Yeah, I see hope. I see healing. I see smiling again,” said Brown.

