Doctors raise awareness for safe sleep practices for infants

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s a heartbreaking reality.

On average, three infants die every week here in Georgia from sleep-related causes.

But doctors are working to remind parents of the best sleep practices for newborns.

“I want what’s best for my patient,” said Dr. Keyana Washington, Pediatrician with Gwinnett Pediatrics & Adolescent Medicine.

She says there are some topics she discusses with families constantly. One of them is safe sleeping practices for their newborn.

“What’s best for them is to be on their own sleep surface with no one else and nothing else in the bed with them,” said Dr. Washington.

She says what makes co-sleeping risky for newborns is not just the other adults or children in the bed, but also the bed itself.

Comforters, pillows and softer adult mattresses could lead to suffocation or other risk factors.

Dr. Washington stresses harder sleeping surfaces like cribs and bassinets are the way to go.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, approximately 3500 infants die from sleep-related infant deaths every year in the U.S.

Last year, the American Academy of Pediatrics released updated guidelines on safe sleeping conditions for infants.

“It really reinforces the back is best for the babies to sleep on,” said Dr. Washington.

She says it’s best for parents to have the crib or bassinet right next to their bed, especially for those who are breastfeeding.

“You can still do that safely, move that bassinet right next to your bed so that you can wake up, feed the baby and put them back into their own sleep surface,” said Dr. Washington.

On Sunday, Atlanta Police say they were called to a newborn that was unresponsive at a residence off Piedmont Road NE.

Police say the preliminary investigation reveals the newborn was co-sleeping with other children who lived at the residence.

The medical examiner is investigating the cause of death. Atlanta police say no charges have been filed.

