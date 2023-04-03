Positively Georgia
Family mourns Duluth tow truck operator killed by drunk driver

By Amanda Rose
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -- Ashley Williams is still in disbelief that she’s planning funeral arrangements for her fiancé, Troy Simon, instead of their wedding.

“I just kept saying this is a dream, this is a dream, it’s not real,” she said.

Williams’ worst nightmare came true in the early morning hours of March 27. That’s when she learned the 41-year-old, who had been a tow truck operator for over 10 years, was hit and killed for doing his job; he was towing another vehicle involved in an accident.

“I feel like this was an accident that didn’t have to happen,” said Williams.

A Georgia State Patrol officer tells Atlanta News First the driver first hit two Atlanta Police cars before hitting Simon who was standing outside his car on I-75 southbound near the I-85 split.

That impaired driver was 21 years old.

“[Simon] had brain damage, he had to go through three operations to stop the bleeding. It just was horrible,” she said.

This is the second tow truck driver killed in the metro Atlanta area in two weeks. On March 15th, 49-year-old Toby Bowden was killed by an impaired driver as he was cleaning up an accident on I-85 north.

It’s one of the many reasons Simon’s family is speaking out.

“Get a Uber, Lyft, have a sober friend drive you. Anything could happen in a split second, you could change people’s lives. Change your life. It doesn’t have to end up like this,” said Williams.

According to a Georgia State Patrol officer, the 21-year-old was taken into custody.

Troy Simon’s funeral will take place this Wednesday. First responders and tow truck operators from across the state will be there to pay their respects.

