Fayetteville man arrested, charged after shooting incident Sunday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been arrested and charged after firing a gun inside a Fayetteville home Sunday.

Daniel Dixon allegedly fired a gun inside a home in Fayetteville’s Magnolia Ridge subdivision Sunday. He had reportedly been punching the home’s walls before firing the gun. Police heard several more gunshots when they came to the home.

No one was injured during the incident.

Dixon has been charged with aggravated assault, battery (family violence), reckless conduct, and third-degree cruelty to children.

