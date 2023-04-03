Positively Georgia
First Alert: Rainy start to the week

Showers will be likely for the first half of the day, but drier tonight
By Courteney Jacobazzi, Rodney Harris and Ella Dorsey
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

We have a First Alert to kick off this new work week as showers will be likely come the late morning through the early afternoon.

It will be a fairly chilly rain with highs only climbing into the low to mid 60s today.

If you had any outdoor plans for the start of Spring Break, you might want to push that to tomorrow as Tuesday looks dry and warm with highs in the 80s.

Come Wednesday, we kick off another unsettled stretch of weather. A few showers will be possible, especially north of the city Wednesday and Thursday along a cold front that will slowly push through the southeast.

The front will move through North Georgia Friday and Saturday, which will ultimately elevate our coverage of rain. We have another First Alert Saturday as it looks to be a fairly rainy day which could impact weekend plans.

Models are struggling on when the front will completely clear the area, so for now we will keep a chance for a few scattered showers for Easter Sunday. Either way Sunday is trending drier than Saturday.

Good news is, while we will be unsettled, our risk for severe weather through the week remains low. The only days where storms seem to be possible will be Wednesday and Thursday afternoon.

