Georgia man sentenced to life for murder of his girlfriend in 2021

By Miles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Georgia man was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of murdering his girlfriend, according to Coweta County Superior Court officials.

According to officials, Newnan man Marcus Strozier Jr. was found guilty of murdering his girlfriend Carlesha Wells. In April of 2021, officials say Wells went to Strozier’s residence in Newnan.

“The two had been in a relationship for some time but allegations of Strozier’s infidelity had caused tension between them,” according to officials. An argument on the front steps “escalated” into an altercation inside the residence and Strozier “produced a firearm and shot Carlesha in the middle of her chest from close range,” officials said.

Officials add that Carlesha fell onto her back in the front yard of Strozier’s residence and Strozier “fled the scene” before police arrived.

Wells was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Strozier told court officials “he accidentally discharged the firearm and did not intend to kill Carlesha.”

“This murder was senseless and unjustified. In a moment of anger, Marcus Strozier took Carlesha’s life and changed her family’s life, including that of her two small children, forever. It is just that he was found guilty of his actions and he received a life sentence,” Coweta County officials added.

