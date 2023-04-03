Hearing being held for Dunwoody daycare owner charged in baby’s death

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A former daycare owner is facing a judge after being indicted on murder charges in connection to a baby’s death.

Amanda Hickey, 46, owned and operated the Little Lovely home daycare center in Dunwoody. She’s accused of leaving a 4-month-old baby to sleep on his stomach, which is against medical guidelines.

Prosecutors say Hickey left the baby alone for two hours before he was found dead.

The investigation reveals alleged abuse to at least six other children.

A motions hearing will take place Monday at 9 a.m.

Atlanta News First’s Madeline Montgomery will be in the courtroom and provide updates on any new developments.

