LIV Golf looms over Masters tournament, testing game’s tradition

Practice rounds for the Masters started this morning, but there is controversy surrounding the tournament this year.
By Patrick Quinn
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Some of the world’s top golfers are hitting the green in Augusta National, making their final tweaks as Masters week tees off.

Practice rounds for the Masters started this morning, but there is controversy surrounding the tournament this year. The upstart LIV Golf hovers over the tournament amidst the hype.

I think this is one of the first tournaments where both tours have been included together. Good for the masters for giving it a go,” one visitor said. “Let’s see what happens. I’m glad they’re all here – makes it more a legitimate champion.”

18 players from LIV are eligible to play at the Masters. Stars such as Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, and last year’s Open champion Cameron Smith are among this year’s field. Smith didn’t know how he’d be received by PGA players upon arriving in Augusta.

“It was really nice,” Smith said. “I really wasn’t sure what I was going to see walking onto the range but it was good to see some familiar faces and lots of smiles.”

Many have challenged the morality of LIV golf, backed by Saudi Arabia’s Sovereign Wealth Fund, since its inception. Its competition level has also been questioned. Smith admitted LIV’s field is weaker than the PGA’s and said that’s why a LIV player needs to be at the top of the Masters leaderboard come Sunday.

“I think we need to be up there. I think there’s a lot of chatter, ‘these guys don’t play real golf, these guys don’t play real golf courses.’ We just need a good strong finish,” Smith said.

LIV Golf looms over Masters tournament, testing game's tradition
