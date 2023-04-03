Man shot in leg at DeKalb County gas station, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is in hospital after being shot at the Texaco in the 2500 block of Gresham Road.

Police say the victim sustained a gunshot injury to his leg.

Detectives have been notified and are responding to the scene, police said.

This is an active investigation. There is no word about what led up to the shooting.

