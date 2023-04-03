Positively Georgia
Man wanted for Clayton County gas station murder turned himself in

Mugshot photo of Kenderrion Muse
Mugshot photo of Kenderrion Muse(Clayton County Police Department)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An 18-year-old Georgia man was arrested in connection to a murder at a Clayton County gas station, officials said.

Clayton County police officials said Kenderrion Muse was accused of being involved in a murder at the Shell Gas Station on Flint River Road on March 30. Police officials added that surveillance cameras showed two African-American males “gunning down a victim in the parking lot.”

The second individual wanted for “the murder that occurred at the Shell station turned himself over to Sheriff Levon Allen’s elite Fugitive Squad, telling them he did not want to be subjected to a manhunt for him by them,” Clayton County police officials told Atlanta News First.

Muse was taken to Clayton County Police headquarters for questioning and later transported to Clayton County Jail.

No arrests have been made at this time.
