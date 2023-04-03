Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

McBath to host small business roundtable with Administrator Isabella Guzman

FILE - In this Wednesday, June 17, 2020, file photo, Rep. Lucy Kay McBath, D-Ga., speaks during...
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 17, 2020, file photo, Rep. Lucy Kay McBath, D-Ga., speaks during a House Judiciary Committee markup of the Justice in Policing Act of 2020 on Capitol Hill in Washington. An initial proposal to redraw Georgia's congressional districts appears to give Republicans a better chance of winning a suburban Atlanta congressional district now held by McBath. (Greg Nash/Pool Photo via AP, File)(Greg Nash | AP)
By Natasha Pollard
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Lucy McBath will host a small business roundtable in Norcross Tuesday.

On April 4, Rep. Lucy McBath will host a roundtable with U.S. Small Business Administrator Isabella Guzman.

They will focus on convening leadership of local chambers of commerce to discuss challenges that small businesses face as well as share feedback and success stories with SBA leadership.

Administrator Guzman’s visit to Georgia is to engage with small businesses and put a spotlight on the Biden Administration’s Investing in America agenda and the significant growth over the last two years for small businesses.

The day will begin at 12:50 with a meet and greet with the leadership of the ACE Women’s Business Center followed by lunch with McBath and local chamber leadership to speak with Administrator Guzman about the challenges and successes they are seeing from their membership. Then from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., McBath and Guzman will conduct a walking tour of small businesses in downtown Norcross.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If it's too cold for you, it's too cold for your dog or cat to be outside for any extended...
Newton Co. family on edge after dog dies, man injured in attack
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., takes her seat on the House Oversight and Accountability...
‘Wow’ | Best moments from Marjorie Taylor Greene’s profile on CBS’ ‘60 Minutes’
A tree crushed a Gordon County home after severe weather moved through parts of Georgia.
Severe storms cause damage in North Georgia; tornado confirmed in Cherokee Co.
It's a common site on our roadways, vehicles without lights. We found out why
Phantom Vehicles: Putting your family in danger
No arrests have been made at this time.
2 women critically injured in hit-and-run crash, driver arrested in Gwinnett Co.

Latest News

(Left to right) Johnny Jones, Williard Strickland, John Saunders, W.T. Elkins, Robert...
ATLVault: Atlanta Police Department integrates, 75 years ago
Street racing activity leads to arrest of convicted felon in northeast Atlanta
Dunwoody woman indicted after baby dies
Hearing being held for Dunwoody daycare owner charged in baby’s death
Missing Clayton County boys
Police say 5-year-old and 10-year-old Clayton County boys found safe