McBath to host small business roundtable with Administrator Isabella Guzman

On April 4, Rep. Lucy McBath will host a roundtable with U.S. Small Business Administrator Isabella Guzman.

They will focus on convening leadership of local chambers of commerce to discuss challenges that small businesses face as well as share feedback and success stories with SBA leadership.

Administrator Guzman’s visit to Georgia is to engage with small businesses and put a spotlight on the Biden Administration’s Investing in America agenda and the significant growth over the last two years for small businesses.

The day will begin at 12:50 with a meet and greet with the leadership of the ACE Women’s Business Center followed by lunch with McBath and local chamber leadership to speak with Administrator Guzman about the challenges and successes they are seeing from their membership. Then from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., McBath and Guzman will conduct a walking tour of small businesses in downtown Norcross.

