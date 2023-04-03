Positively Georgia
Melanie Martinez to play Cadence Bank Amphitheatre June 23

Melanie Martinez performs at the Outside Lands Music Festival at Golden Gate Park on Saturday,...
Melanie Martinez performs at the Outside Lands Music Festival at Golden Gate Park on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in San Francisco. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Pop artist Melanie Martinez will play at the Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park June 23.

Martinez is touring in support of her new album PORTALS. “Death,” the album’s first single, peaked within the Billboard Hot 100. Her debut album Cry Baby is also certified two times platinum and both of her previous albums peaked within the top 10 in the United States.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public Apr. 7 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be found here.

