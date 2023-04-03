Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Man went missing in Atlanta after dropping off wife at airport

Missing person Harold Dillard
Missing person Harold Dillard(Atlanta Police Department)
By Natasha Pollard
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after an Atlanta man did not return home after dropping his wife off at the airport.

Harold Dillard was last on Sullivan Road in College Park driving around for several hours in a gold color Lexus sedan with Tennessee tag #296BHBX, after dropping off his wife at the Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport terminal.

missing person Harold Dillard's gold Lexus
missing person Harold Dillard's gold Lexus(Atlanta Police Department)

Police say Harold suffers from mental confusion and is described as a Black man with brown eyes and black hair. He is 5-foot-6 weighing about 165 pounds.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact The Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide/Missing Persons Unit, Detective Niya at 404-354-7532.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If it's too cold for you, it's too cold for your dog or cat to be outside for any extended...
Newton Co. family on edge after dog dies, man injured in attack
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., takes her seat on the House Oversight and Accountability...
‘Wow’ | Best moments from Marjorie Taylor Greene’s profile on CBS’ ‘60 Minutes’
A tree crushed a Gordon County home after severe weather moved through parts of Georgia.
Severe storms cause damage in North Georgia; tornado confirmed in Cherokee Co.
No arrests have been made at this time.
2 women critically injured in hit-and-run crash, driver arrested in Gwinnett Co.
It's a common site on our roadways, vehicles without lights. We found out why
Phantom Vehicles: Putting your family in danger

Latest News

Two killed trespassing
Two alleged thieves electrocuted, killed overnight at power substation
(Left to right) Johnny Jones, Williard Strickland, John Saunders, W.T. Elkins, Robert...
ATLVault: Atlanta Police Department integrates, 75 years ago
Chandra Currelley
Singer, actress Chandra Currelley to perform at City Winery Atlanta
Three people were shot near Georgia State University late Sunday night, according to Atlanta...
2 people shot downtown near Georgia State, police say