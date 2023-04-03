Man went missing in Atlanta after dropping off wife at airport

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after an Atlanta man did not return home after dropping his wife off at the airport.

Harold Dillard was last on Sullivan Road in College Park driving around for several hours in a gold color Lexus sedan with Tennessee tag #296BHBX, after dropping off his wife at the Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport terminal.

missing person Harold Dillard's gold Lexus (Atlanta Police Department)

Police say Harold suffers from mental confusion and is described as a Black man with brown eyes and black hair. He is 5-foot-6 weighing about 165 pounds.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact The Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide/Missing Persons Unit, Detective Niya at 404-354-7532.

