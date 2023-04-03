Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

New York rally for Donald Trump being hosted by Marjorie Taylor Greene

The former president is expected to surrender himself Tuesday after being indicted last week by Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg.
'60 Minutes' features GA congresswoman Greene
By Tim Darnell
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Northwest Georgia congressional representative Marjorie Taylor Greene - whose national profile jumped after this past weekend’s “60 Minutes” profile - is hosting a Tuesday rally for Donald Trump in New York City.

According to the invitation, the rally also is being hosted by the New York Young Republicans Club at Collect Pond Park at 10:30 p.m.

Trump himself is expected to surrender himself Tuesday in New York after being indicted last week on unspecified charges by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Greene, a Republican who was recently re-elected to a second term in northwest Georgia’s 14th congressional district, was the state’s first - and thus far, the only - congressional representative to endorse Donald Trump’s latest White House bid.

She was profiled on Sunday’s latest edition of “60 Minutes” by correspondent Lesley Stahl.

Sunday night’s interview was conducted last week before Trump’s indictment was announced.

MORE TRUMP COVERAGE

Atlanta News First and Atlanta News First+ provide you with the latest news, headlines and insights as Georgia continues its role at the forefront of the nation’s political scene.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If it's too cold for you, it's too cold for your dog or cat to be outside for any extended...
Newton Co. family on edge after dog dies, man injured in attack
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., takes her seat on the House Oversight and Accountability...
‘Wow’ | Top headlines from Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘60 Minutes’ profile
A tree crushed a Gordon County home after severe weather moved through parts of Georgia.
Severe storms cause damage in North Georgia; tornado confirmed in Cherokee Co.
No arrests have been made at this time.
2 women critically injured in hit-and-run crash, driver arrested in Gwinnett Co.
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway

Latest News

Former President Jimmy Carter
Jimmy Carter: Full video and photo coverage
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., takes her seat on the House Oversight and Accountability...
‘Wow’ | Top headlines from Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘60 Minutes’ profile
Legislation helps 500 more Georgians with developmental disabilities
El expresidente Donald Trump en la Conferencia de Acción Política Conservadora, el 4 de marzo...
How could Donald Trump’s Manhattan indictment impact his case in Georgia?