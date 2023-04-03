New York rally for Donald Trump being hosted by Marjorie Taylor Greene

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Northwest Georgia congressional representative Marjorie Taylor Greene - whose national profile jumped after this past weekend’s “60 Minutes” profile - is hosting a Tuesday rally for Donald Trump in New York City.

According to the invitation, the rally also is being hosted by the New York Young Republicans Club at Collect Pond Park at 10:30 p.m.

Trump himself is expected to surrender himself Tuesday in New York after being indicted last week on unspecified charges by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Greene, a Republican who was recently re-elected to a second term in northwest Georgia’s 14th congressional district, was the state’s first - and thus far, the only - congressional representative to endorse Donald Trump’s latest White House bid.

She was profiled on Sunday’s latest edition of “60 Minutes” by correspondent Lesley Stahl.

Sunday night’s interview was conducted last week before Trump’s indictment was announced.

