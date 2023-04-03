Positively Georgia
Police arrest Georgia man ‘wearing same clothes’ days after armed robbery

Mugshot photo of Desmond Holt arrested in connection to armed robbery in Clayton County
Mugshot photo of Desmond Holt arrested in connection to armed robbery in Clayton County(Clayton County Police Department)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Georgia man was arrested days after Clayton County police officials say he was involved in a robbery wearing the same clothes.

Clayton County police officers responded to the 6100 block of Old Dixie Road in Forest Park after reports of an armed robbery on March 25.

Upon arrival, officers were informed by two teenage victims the male “pointed a black and teal handgun at them and demanded cash from the register.” Officials said approximately $136.99 was stolen from the location.

The man was described as wearing a White colored long-sleeved shirt with a black short-sleeve shirt on top of it, between 20-30 years old with a head and face covering. The man was later identified as Desmond Holt.

The face covering was recovered from his pockets by police and the handgun was recovered from a nearby hotel, according to police officials.

Holt faces armed robbery and possession of a weapon by convicted felon charges.

