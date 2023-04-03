Positively Georgia
Police say Georgia man faces multiple drug-related charges

By Natasha Pollard
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation leads a Villa Rica man to get arrested and charged with multiple drug-related charges.

According to police on April 1, they responded to a home on First Street with reports of a female being held against her will in a house.

When the police arrived they found 22-year-old Devon Barnes had been involved in an argument with his girlfriend. Police say during the argument, Brown was accused of keeping her in a bedroom and not allowing her to leave. While officers were in the home they noticed a strong odor of marijuana and found numerous opened vacuum-sealed bags with marijuana residue in them.

During the search of the home, the Villa Rica police found approximately 16 pounds of marijuana, 56 THC vape pens, and a large amount of currency. Barnes was then charged with the additional charges of trafficking marijuana, possession of drug-related objects, and illegal possession of a controlled substance.

