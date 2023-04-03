Positively Georgia
Police seek ‘patience’ during St. Simons Island bullying investigation

Photo of Trenton Lehrkamp.
Photo of Trenton Lehrkamp.(Source: WALB)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Glynn County police officials issued a statement in response to an investigation about a Georgia man who says he was attacked at a party on St. Simons Island.

The father of a 19-year-old, who was allegedly tortured by teens and nearly died at a party on the Georgia coast, told police the incident wasn’t the first time his son returned home hurt, a police report revealed.

According to the report, obtained by Atlanta News First, Trent Lerhkamp’s father told investigators his son “never returns normal” after visiting the St. Simons Island home of an unidentified minor. Three minors dropped Lehrkamp off at Southeast Georgia Health System in Brunswick on the night of March 21. He was soaked in urine, covered in spray paint, and had a blood alcohol level of 0.464.

An image and videos surfaced online showing Lehrkamp unconscious, bound to a chair, and covered in spray paint. He was on a ventilator for nearly a week after three minors dropped him off at a hospital with a blood alcohol level nearly six times the legal limit.

“If a picture could say a thousand words, that picture would say that’s a horrible incident that occurred,” Jackson previously told Atlanta News First.

Detectives have identified the nine minors who were at the party. Chief Jackson said none of the teens did or said anything to stop what was happening to Lehrkamp.

Chief Jackson released a statement saying in part:

Citizens who may have more information are encouraged to contact the Glynn County Police Department. You can do so by phone or email via the Silent Witness program. Silent Witness: 912-264-1333; 911silentwitness@glynncounty-ga.gov.

