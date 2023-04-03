Police seek ‘patience’ during St. Simons Island bullying investigation

According to the report, obtained by Atlanta News First, Trent Lerhkamp’s father told investigators his son “never returns normal” after visiting the St. Simons Island home of an unidentified minor. Three minors dropped Lehrkamp off at Southeast Georgia Health System in Brunswick on the night of March 21. He was soaked in urine, covered in spray paint, and had a blood alcohol level of 0.464.
An image and videos surfaced online showing Lehrkamp unconscious, bound to a chair, and covered in spray paint. He was on a ventilator for nearly a week after three minors dropped him off at a hospital with a blood alcohol level nearly six times the legal limit.
“If a picture could say a thousand words, that picture would say that’s a horrible incident that occurred,” Jackson previously told Atlanta News First.
Detectives have identified the nine minors who were at the party. Chief Jackson said none of the teens did or said anything to stop what was happening to Lehrkamp.
Chief Jackson released a statement saying in part:
Citizens who may have more information are encouraged to contact the Glynn County Police Department. You can do so by phone or email via the Silent Witness program. Silent Witness: 912-264-1333; 911silentwitness@glynncounty-ga.gov.