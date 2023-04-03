Police seek ‘patience’ during St. Simons Island bullying investigation

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Glynn County police officials issued a statement in response to an investigation about a Georgia man who says he was attacked at a party on St. Simons Island.

The father of a 19-year-old, who was allegedly tortured by teens and nearly died at a party on the Georgia coast, told police the incident wasn’t the first time his son returned home hurt, a police report revealed.

According to the report, obtained by Atlanta News First, Trent Lerhkamp’s father told investigators his son “never returns normal” after visiting the St. Simons Island home of an unidentified minor. Three minors dropped Lehrkamp off at Southeast Georgia Health System in Brunswick on the night of March 21. He was soaked in urine, covered in spray paint, and had a blood alcohol level of 0.464.

An image and videos surfaced online showing Lehrkamp unconscious, bound to a chair, and covered in spray paint. He was on a ventilator for nearly a week after three minors dropped him off at a hospital with a blood alcohol level nearly six times the legal limit.

“If a picture could say a thousand words, that picture would say that’s a horrible incident that occurred,” Jackson previously told Atlanta News First.

NEW: Glynn County District Attorney urges patience in Trent Hehrkamp case; promises to be transparent. @ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/IKjiSm0viO — Zac Summers (@ZacOnTV) March 28, 2023

Detectives have identified the nine minors who were at the party. Chief Jackson said none of the teens did or said anything to stop what was happening to Lehrkamp.

Chief Jackson released a statement saying in part:

In the past days, our community has been challenged with a desire for swift justice and accountability, while balancing the need for a thorough and complete investigation. There is no question the video and pictures linked to the Lehrkamp investigation are very disturbing. I can assure you that we are making every effort to conclude this matter consistent with our obligation to protect the rights of the victim and ensure that any investigation is as thorough and complete as possible. It is equally important we all work together to help dispel the misinformation being disseminated, much of which could perceivably threaten the lives and reputations of many innocent people. Misinformation also delays and hampers the investigation as it needlessly requires the diversion of resources. Just as we have asked the public to help by providing information, you can also help by refusing to pass on information without verifying the facts. For instance, there is no evidence that anyone defecated on the victim during any of the events we are investigating. There is no evidence Mr. Lehrkamp ingested any battery acid during the reported incident. Further, based upon the information we have gathered to date, none of the children or relatives involved in the incidents being investigated are related to anyone who works for the Glynn County Police Department. Finally, as has been stated by the family, Mr. Lehrkamp has not been diagnosed as Autistic and does not have any learning disabilities. Investigators have been in contact with Mr. Lehrkamp’s family since this was first reported and have made efforts to keep a clear line of communication open to Mr. Lehrkamp and his family. As we, the Glynn County Police Department, continue to investigate this matter, along with assisting law enforcement agencies, we graciously request your patience as we vigorously investigate every relevant incident associated with these events. We continue to encourage anyone with information, video, photographs, or other potential evidence to contact the Glynn County Police Department.

Citizens who may have more information are encouraged to contact the Glynn County Police Department. You can do so by phone or email via the Silent Witness program. Silent Witness: 912-264-1333; 911silentwitness@glynncounty-ga.gov.

