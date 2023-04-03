Rabid raccoon caught and tested positive for rabies in Gwinnett Co.

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gwinnett County Animal Welfare and Enforcement and the Gwinnett County Health Department want you to be on alert, after a rabid raccoon tested positive for the rabies virus this week.

“It was March 28 when our officers responded to three dogs that attacked a raccoon and end up killing the raccoon,” said Christopher Emerson, Field Service Manager for Gwinnett County Animal Welfare. “So, we collected the specimen, we brought it back for testing, and it did test positive,” he said.

“The three animals, the three dogs were domestic pets. They were vaccinated, so there is a standard 45-day quarantine for that type of situation,” Emerson said. “From there, we sent out letters to neighbors just to be on alert in the surrounding areas of the 500 block of Buford Highway in Buford. We wanted to make sure that all the neighbors knew what to look for, in case they saw wildlife acting strange or being aggressive towards folks,” he said.

According to county officials, foxes, raccoons, and other wildlife animals, can carry rabies that can spread to people and pets.

“The raccoon is going to die once exposed, but they get aggressive and if dog or animals they get predatory, especially in a pack format, and if that raccoon was coming at them on their property, those dogs could’ve attacked and that’s what happened,” Emerson said.

They want you to look out for your animals.

“Just to stay away from wildlife. If they see dogs or cats acting strange or wildlife that’s like I said aggressive or foaming at the mouth or they’re not eating food or water and that goes for domestic pets as well, if they stop eating or drinking to make sure they go to a vet or just give us a call,” he said.

Symptoms for rabies can look different in humans. Health leaders said early signs can include fever, headache, and general weakness or discomfort.

“The first signs are going to be fever and just overall general discomfort, and so if you start seeing signs like that like flu-like symptoms, and you had exposure with an animal and that comes in the form of a bite or a scratch you need to seek medical attention,” Emerson said.

“If there is an exposure with children or anything like that, they need to seek medical care and also contact the health department and make sure that their dogs are also vaccine or the pets,” Emerson said.

The county also sent the following tips:

Stay away from wild, sick, hurt, or dead animals. Do not pick up or move sick or hurt animals.

Do not keep wild animals like raccoons, skunks, foxes, and coyotes as pets. It is dangerous and illegal.

Teach your children not to go near, tease, or play with wild animals or strange dogs and cats.

In a press release, county officials said if you believe you have been exposed, contact the Gwinnett County Health Department at 770-339-4260 and ask for the epidemiologist on call.

