Singer, actress Chandra Currelley to perform at City Winery Atlanta
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Actress and singer Chandra Currelley has reinvented herself over the years.
She was noted as a vocalist in The S.O.S. Band. She has also been featured in Tyler Perry’s “For Better or For Worse” and in the #1 box office movie, Diary Of a Mad Black Woman, Madea’s Big Happy Family, among several other films.
You can meet Chandra Currelley at the City Winery on April 7 at 8:00 p.m.
