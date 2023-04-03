Singer, actress Chandra Currelley to perform at City Winery Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Actress and singer Chandra Currelley has reinvented herself over the years.

She was noted as a vocalist in The S.O.S. Band. She has also been featured in Tyler Perry’s “For Better or For Worse” and in the #1 box office movie, Diary Of a Mad Black Woman, Madea’s Big Happy Family, among several other films.

You can meet Chandra Currelley at the City Winery on April 7 at 8:00 p.m.

