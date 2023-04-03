Stockbridge police seeking persons of interest in vehicle break-ins
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Stockbridge police are looking for the public’s help in identifying people of interest in vehicle break-is Apr. 3.
Four people allegedly broke into cars in the Summer Hill and Parkside at Eagle’s Landing neighborhoods and the Assembly Eagle’s Landing Apartments. They were believed to be driving a 2015 Kia Optima. The only things stolen from the cars were guns.
Anyone with information should contact Stockbridge police at 678-833-3334.
