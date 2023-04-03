Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Street racing activity leads to multiple arrests in northeast Atlanta

(Canva)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A convicted felon is facing several charges in connection to street racing activity over the weekend in northeast Atlanta.

The Georgia State Patrol says Sunday around 12:20 a.m., Atlanta Police advised GSP of street racing activity near Courtland Street and John Wesley Dobbs Avenue. Numerous troopers, officers, and rangers responded to the area and found the intersection of Memorial Drive and Capitol Avenue shut down by numerous vehicles that were left unattended. There were also several hundred pedestrians in the area.

GSP Aviation arrived overhead and began providing updates on several vehicles involved in stunt driving in the intersection. As each vehicle left the area, aviation provided vehicle descriptions and locations. Several traffic stops were performed, and several individuals were taken into custody for reckless stunt driving, according to troopers.

As officers, troopers, and rangers surrounded the area and began to approach, GSP says its Aviation provided details of a Charger performing stunts in the intersection. Aviation then observed the driver exiting the vehicle with a firearm and approaching a large crowd. Moments later, a shot was heard, and pedestrians began fleeing the area. Aviation continued to track the driver as he re-entered the vehicle. The Charger was located, and a Trooper blocked it with his patrol car. Troopers and Rangers approached the vehicle and took the driver into custody. The backseat passenger fled on foot but was later captured. Two firearms were located in the vehicle.

GSP officials say the driver, a convicted felon, was charged with Reckless Stunt Driving, No Insurance, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Reckless Conduct. The backseat passenger was charged with obstruction and participating in street racing activity.

There were no injuries resulting from the suspected gunshot.

The scene was cleared by troopers and police officers.

GSP is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If it's too cold for you, it's too cold for your dog or cat to be outside for any extended...
Newton Co. family on edge after dog dies, man injured in attack
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., takes her seat on the House Oversight and Accountability...
‘Wow’ | Best moments from Marjorie Taylor Greene’s profile on CBS’ ‘60 Minutes’
A tree crushed a Gordon County home after severe weather moved through parts of Georgia.
Severe storms cause damage in North Georgia; tornado confirmed in Cherokee Co.
It's a common site on our roadways, vehicles without lights. We found out why
Phantom Vehicles: Putting your family in danger
No arrests have been made at this time.
2 women critically injured in hit-and-run crash, driver arrested in Gwinnett Co.

Latest News

(Left to right) Johnny Jones, Williard Strickland, John Saunders, W.T. Elkins, Robert...
ATLVault: Atlanta Police Department integrates, 75 years ago
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 17, 2020, file photo, Rep. Lucy Kay McBath, D-Ga., speaks during...
McBath to host small business roundtable with Administrator Isabella Guzman
Dunwoody woman indicted after baby dies
Hearing being held for Dunwoody daycare owner charged in baby’s death
Missing Clayton County boys
Police say 5-year-old and 10-year-old Clayton County boys found safe