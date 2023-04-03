Street racing activity leads to multiple arrests in northeast Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A convicted felon is facing several charges in connection to street racing activity over the weekend in northeast Atlanta.

The Georgia State Patrol says Sunday around 12:20 a.m., Atlanta Police advised GSP of street racing activity near Courtland Street and John Wesley Dobbs Avenue. Numerous troopers, officers, and rangers responded to the area and found the intersection of Memorial Drive and Capitol Avenue shut down by numerous vehicles that were left unattended. There were also several hundred pedestrians in the area.

GSP Aviation arrived overhead and began providing updates on several vehicles involved in stunt driving in the intersection. As each vehicle left the area, aviation provided vehicle descriptions and locations. Several traffic stops were performed, and several individuals were taken into custody for reckless stunt driving, according to troopers.

As officers, troopers, and rangers surrounded the area and began to approach, GSP says its Aviation provided details of a Charger performing stunts in the intersection. Aviation then observed the driver exiting the vehicle with a firearm and approaching a large crowd. Moments later, a shot was heard, and pedestrians began fleeing the area. Aviation continued to track the driver as he re-entered the vehicle. The Charger was located, and a Trooper blocked it with his patrol car. Troopers and Rangers approached the vehicle and took the driver into custody. The backseat passenger fled on foot but was later captured. Two firearms were located in the vehicle.

GSP officials say the driver, a convicted felon, was charged with Reckless Stunt Driving, No Insurance, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Reckless Conduct. The backseat passenger was charged with obstruction and participating in street racing activity.

There were no injuries resulting from the suspected gunshot.

The scene was cleared by troopers and police officers.

GSP is investigating.

