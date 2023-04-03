Positively Georgia
Police say 5-year-old and 10-year-old Clayton County boys missing

Missing Clayton County boys
Missing Clayton County boys(Clayton County Police Department)
By Natasha Pollard
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Clayton County police are searching for two missing boys last seen in Jonesboro.

Police investigation indicated that 5-year-old Jayden Samples and 10-year-old Prinston Samples ran away from home on April 2 from the 8300 block of Regent Street in Jonesboro.

According to police, they have been searching for the boys since reported missing on Sunday, knocking on doors, searching vacant buildings and businesses in the area as well as using K-9 units and helicopters to locate the boys.

Jayden Samples is described as a Black boy, with black hair, and brown eyes 4-foot-1 and weighs about 60 pounds. He was last seen wearing a navy blue and red striped Polo shirt, navy blue pants, and black shoes.

Prinston Samples is described as a Black boy, with black hair, and brown eyes, 4-foot-11 in height and weighing about 100 pounds. Prinston was last seen wearing a navy-blue shirt, black shorts, and white Jordans.

The police are requesting anyone with information about the whereabouts of Jayden and Prinston Sample to contact the Clayton Police Department at 770-477-3550.

