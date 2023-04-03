Woodstock family encourages fostering shelter pets to avoid overcrowding

WOODSTOCK, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The animal shelter organization Lifeline is pleading with the public to help them clear their shelters. They’re facilities in DeKalb and Fulton Counties are severely overcrowded.

While they want people to adopt, they also want foster families.

Empty-nester Sheri Long’s foster journey began when she came across a litter of kittens abandoned on the side of the road. Her local shelter was full, so she cared for them until they were adopted.

“I just wish that more people would understand. Did you have the time and the love that’s really all that’s required,” said Sheri Long.

More than 250 fosters later, and a few foster fails, Sheri and her husband are still taking in dogs and cats - including little Oliver Henry. He came to Lifeline’s DeKalb County Animal Shelter badly injured. Both of his back legs are broken.

“They pay for the veterinarian. They pay for any medicines that are needed, the heartworm preventative, the flea and tick preventative,” said Long.

Right now, Lifeline is in desperate need of foster families like Long and families willing to adopt like Adrienne Stewart.

“This one right here was very nice and sweet. I enjoy this one just like I enjoy the one I have at home.,” said Adrienne Stewart.

Lifeline says their shelters are severely overcrowded. They need to find homes for nearly 500 dogs over the next two weeks, overwise they may need to begin euthanizing dogs.

“The dogs need a loving home,” said Stewart.

“It’s so rewarding watching them go to these family’s home,” said Long.

If Long and Stewart, and their pets have inspired you to help - click here to foster or adopt from Lifeline. You can also foster or adopt through the organization Long is associated with Angles Among Us Pet Rescue.

