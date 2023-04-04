Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

1 dead, 1 injured in Newton County shooting

Police sirens flashing generic photo 4
Police sirens flashing generic photo 4(Atlanta News First)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Newton County are investigating a shooting that left one dead and one injured on Monday.

Authorities responded to the area of Wildcat Creek Drive and Highway 162 around 3:27 p.m.

The identities of the shooting victims were not released by officials.

According to Newton County police officials, a potential third victim “showed up at Gwinnett Medical Center.” All of the victims are males in their 20s according to officials.

The shooting remains under investigation.

RELATED:

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If it's too cold for you, it's too cold for your dog or cat to be outside for any extended...
Newton Co. family on edge after dog dies, man injured in attack
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., takes her seat on the House Oversight and Accountability...
‘Wow’ | Top headlines from Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘60 Minutes’ profile
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
A tree crushed a Gordon County home after severe weather moved through parts of Georgia.
Severe storms cause damage in North Georgia; tornado confirmed in Cherokee Co.
No arrests have been made at this time.
2 women critically injured in hit-and-run crash, driver arrested in Gwinnett Co.

Latest News

Georgia DOT said electrical panels in the tunnel keep keep flooding and need to be relocated.
Traffic changes to Georgia 400 could cause delays in Forsyth County
The vehicle allegedly used in break-ins in Stockbridge.
Stockbridge police seeking persons of interest in vehicle break-ins
Barbie Brown, a volunteer and board member at SafePath Children’s Advocacy Center.
Cobb Co. children’s advocacy center aims to help abuse victims
Mugshot photo of Kenderrion Muse
Man wanted for Clayton County gas station murder turned himself in