1 dead, 1 injured in Newton County shooting

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Newton County are investigating a shooting that left one dead and one injured on Monday.

Authorities responded to the area of Wildcat Creek Drive and Highway 162 around 3:27 p.m.

The identities of the shooting victims were not released by officials.

According to Newton County police officials, a potential third victim “showed up at Gwinnett Medical Center.” All of the victims are males in their 20s according to officials.

The shooting remains under investigation.

