1 dead, 1 injured in Newton County shooting
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Newton County are investigating a shooting that left one dead and one injured on Monday.
Authorities responded to the area of Wildcat Creek Drive and Highway 162 around 3:27 p.m.
The identities of the shooting victims were not released by officials.
According to Newton County police officials, a potential third victim “showed up at Gwinnett Medical Center.” All of the victims are males in their 20s according to officials.
The shooting remains under investigation.
RELATED:
- Fayetteville man arrested, charged after shooting incident Sunday
- 2 people shot downtown near Georgia State, police say
- Police investigate early morning shooting in southwest Atlanta
- Person injured in southwest Atlanta shooting
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.