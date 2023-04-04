Positively Georgia
5th arrest made in connection with shooting near Douglasville Sweet 16 party

Ajanaye Hill, Samuel Moon
Ajanaye Hill, Samuel Moon(WANF)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A fifth person has been arrested in connection with a shooting near a Sweet 16 party that killed two people.

Tahkel Marquise Beverly-Smart was arrested Apr. 1 at the Villas at West Ridge Apartments in Douglas County.

The shooting occurred March 4 near a Sweet 16 party attended by more than 100 teens. 15-year-old Samuel Moon and 14-year-old Ajanaye Hill died in the shooting and seven others were injured.

Four other suspects appeared before a judge March 15.

Beverly-Smart faces 80 counts. He is being held at the Douglas County jail without bond.

