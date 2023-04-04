Atlanta artist brings color into the worlds of struggling kids

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A mural has begun at a school in our area, you may never have heard of. It is a school full of children learning all there is to know about resilience.

A quote says in part, “Art should disturb the comfortable.” Sometimes, disruption comes in the form of bright colors and the mention, of joy.

“I spread love through art. It is just as simple as that,” said Lisette Correa aka Arrrtaddict.

Correa’s mission continues on scaffolding while spray painting her latest mural on the basketball court at a local school.

“I think this is the most impactful project out of everything I have done,” said Correa.

The school is called Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health. The children who come to the school might have severe behavioral issues, and major mental health issues, they might be children in the foster care system, or they might be victims of abuse, or sexual exploitation.

“On any given day, we have children who come to us from about 10 or 12 different states,” said Gwen Skinner Vice President of Operations with Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health.

Children live on campus for however long they are in the program. They go to school, and the doctor, and eat their meals there.

The grounds are surrounded by fencing.

“We tend to take those who have not been successful in previous placements and have a long history of failures in those programs,” said Skinner.

Some people might see “bad kids.” The staff at Devereux sees possibilities.

”It is about hope. It is about helping them make the next, best, decision,” said Skinner.

The art Lisette is adding to the basketball court is her way of quite literally, bringing color into the worlds of students.

”While there are things that are negative, conflict going on in our world, there is so much beauty,” said Correa.

The theme of the piece?

I. Am. Resilient.

